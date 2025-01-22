LVW Advisors LLC Sells 1,079 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 35.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 54,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 23,626 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 25.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 26,863 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 89.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 66,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 31,250 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 3,153.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 572,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,927,000 after purchasing an additional 554,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays upgraded British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $36.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $39.54.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

