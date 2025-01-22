LVW Advisors LLC Sells 214 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLAC opened at $767.24 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $581.70 and a 52 week high of $896.32. The company has a market capitalization of $102.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $656.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $723.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 105.16% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 30.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $850.00 to $759.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $665.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on KLA from $890.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $807.35.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

