LVW Advisors LLC Sells 367 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 16,009 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 73.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on A. Bank of America decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.62.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A stock opened at $152.61 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.16 and a 12 month high of $155.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.50. The firm has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

