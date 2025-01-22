LVW Advisors LLC Sells 565 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,856.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RF. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

RF opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.44. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,857,300 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

