LVW Advisors LLC Takes $252,000 Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,247.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ESS opened at $285.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $292.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.05. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.06 and a 12 month high of $317.73.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.88 by ($2.04). The business had revenue of $450.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.88 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 31.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 114.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $316.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $321.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $297.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Essex Property Trust

About Essex Property Trust

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.