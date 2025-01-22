LVW Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stairway Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $219,879,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,293,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,196,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,275,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,088,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,580 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.76 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.95.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

