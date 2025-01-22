LVW Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This trade represents a 32.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.5 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $195.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $155.46 and a twelve month high of $220.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.