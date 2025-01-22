LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Holdings Lowered by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC cut its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 162.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.06 per share, with a total value of $380,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,390.50. The trade was a 37.95 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $77.70 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $72.21 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.24.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 81.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

