Marc Joseph Andrew Lepage Purchases 60,000 Shares of GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG) Stock

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Marc Joseph Andrew Lepage acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$10,200.00.

Marc Joseph Andrew Lepage also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GFG Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, December 18th, Marc Joseph Andrew Lepage purchased 128,150 shares of GFG Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$19,863.25.

GFG Resources Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of GFG opened at C$0.18 on Wednesday. GFG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.07 and a 12 month high of C$0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of C$43.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.21.

GFG Resources Company Profile

GFG Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Montclerg gold project consisting of 5 patented and 110 unpatented mining claims located near the east of Timmins; the Pen gold project covers an area of approximately 475 square kilometers located near the southwest of the prolific gold district and town of Timmins; and the Dore gold project covers an area of approximately 212 square kilometers located in Ontario.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GFG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.