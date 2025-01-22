Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.05 million, a P/E ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marchex

Marchex Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marchex stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marchex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MCHX Free Report ) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of Marchex worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

