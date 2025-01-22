Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 246.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Marvell Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 7,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.96.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $123.78 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $126.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.37. The company has a market cap of $107.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.81, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.12%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $133,710.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,768.54. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.65, for a total value of $613,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,121.35. This trade represents a 13.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,755 shares of company stock worth $3,615,030 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.