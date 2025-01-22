MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$24.28 and traded as high as C$24.36. MEG Energy shares last traded at C$24.03, with a volume of 2,703,513 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MEG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on MEG Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.27.

MEG Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.33 billion. MEG Energy had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MEG Energy Corp. will post 2.2734628 EPS for the current year.

MEG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. MEG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Ross Rooney acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$23.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,993.00. Also, Director Kimberley Elizabeth Lynch Proctor bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$25.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,713.85. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,805 shares of company stock worth $303,669. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

