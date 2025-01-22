MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $2,250.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,241.00.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Insider Activity at MercadoLibre

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,834.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,851.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1,909.26. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $1,324.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2,161.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $93.01 billion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total value of $99,249.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238 shares in the company, valued at $472,425.24. The trade was a 17.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,207,000 after purchasing an additional 70,154 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 878,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,665,000 after purchasing an additional 137,564 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,190,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 52.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 349,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,525,000 after buying an additional 120,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 323,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,755,000 after buying an additional 11,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.