Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,828 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,405,000. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in FedEx by 6.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,909 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,564,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in FedEx by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,329 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Persium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $337.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.61.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $275.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $234.45 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $283.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.74.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.99 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.18%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,510.80. This trade represents a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $276.06 per share, for a total transaction of $91,927.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,927.98. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

