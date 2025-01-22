Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Valley Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,858,000. Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $272.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $216.60 and a twelve month high of $280.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

