Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 1,189 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $50,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 581.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $280.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.65.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $523,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,099,840. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 4,520 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $1,145,639.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,302,736.96. This trade represents a 21.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,684 shares of company stock worth $5,384,969 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $238.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.65. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.21 and a fifty-two week high of $269.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

