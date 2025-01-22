Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 16,205 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 11,511 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 34.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 171,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 43,768 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 125.1% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 228,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,165,000 after buying an additional 59,547 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.75. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

