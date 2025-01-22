Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 694 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $3,957,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 192,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, EVP Abbe Luersman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $909,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,391.84. This trade represents a 47.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $95.47 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $87.57 and a 1-year high of $106.33. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.28.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on OTIS. Barclays dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.88.

View Our Latest Report on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.