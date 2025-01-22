Merit Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVLU. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $29.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

