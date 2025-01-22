Merit Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 16,912 SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KIE. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 306.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 258.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock opened at $57.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $803.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.23. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Featured Articles

