Merit Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,636 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $27.33.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

