Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,943,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,438,336,000 after acquiring an additional 68,893 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,623,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,388,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $818,916,000 after purchasing an additional 219,692 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,694,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $627,034,000 after buying an additional 359,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,471,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,868,000 after buying an additional 1,570,050 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $954,485.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $534,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,203,170.16. This represents a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,755 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,030. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $123.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $126.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.37. The company has a market cap of $107.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -14.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $132.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.96.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

