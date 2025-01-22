Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 145.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 10.7% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Marriott International by 57.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after acquiring an additional 17,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in Marriott International by 133.4% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 221,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,442,000 after acquiring an additional 126,323 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Marriott International from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Marriott International from $233.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.48, for a total transaction of $253,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,776.32. This represents a 14.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total transaction of $137,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,372,384.14. This trade represents a 3.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,815 shares of company stock valued at $3,919,739. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $277.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $282.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $295.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.05). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.