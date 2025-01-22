Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $474,886,000 after acquiring an additional 232,914 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 565,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,249,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pool by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 296,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,992,000 after purchasing an additional 23,396 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ POOL opened at $359.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $293.51 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.58.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.11. Pool had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Pool

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.