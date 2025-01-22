Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,660.0% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 36,000.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.62, for a total value of $394,465.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,765.12. This represents a 17.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,889 shares of company stock worth $1,800,572 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $295.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.19.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $222.95 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.18 and a 12 month high of $265.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.75.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 5.71%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

