Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 125.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,651,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,799,393,000 after purchasing an additional 281,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,555,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,868,000 after buying an additional 169,922 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,846,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,449,000 after buying an additional 2,401,630 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,838,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,213,000 after buying an additional 299,037 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,265,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,455,000 after acquiring an additional 390,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $88,785.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,967.06. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $114,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,212.20. This represents a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,572. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $151.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.79. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.34 and a 1-year high of $167.99. The company has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

