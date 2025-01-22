Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,934,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,089,280,000 after buying an additional 5,675,571 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,320,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,047 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 38,716,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,245,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,650 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 10,856.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,572,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,465 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Trade Desk by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,743,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,275,000 after purchasing an additional 872,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $124.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.10, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.24. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.56 and a twelve month high of $141.53.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $628.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,283,886.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares in the company, valued at $88,338,485.76. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. The trade was a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TTD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Trade Desk from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.13.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

