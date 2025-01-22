Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $787,000 in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 8.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 4.0% in the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ ZS opened at $191.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -767.24 and a beta of 0.87. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.45 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (down from $270.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Zscaler from $205.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.47.

View Our Latest Report on Zscaler

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,863 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $573,516.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,828,542.08. The trade was a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $741,784.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,197,603.20. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,248 shares of company stock worth $2,052,879 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.