Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 4,025 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 99.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 53.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,434,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,678,000 after buying an additional 4,669,172 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in PACCAR by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,194,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,146 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PACCAR by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,515,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,692 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter worth $63,186,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 115.7% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,074,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,047,000 after purchasing an additional 576,532 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PACCAR from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.13.

PACCAR Price Performance

PACCAR stock opened at $110.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.97 and a 200-day moving average of $104.12. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $90.04 and a 1 year high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total transaction of $2,814,812.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,782,251.52. This trade represents a 13.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $346,482.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,353.47. This trade represents a 51.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,315 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,552. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.