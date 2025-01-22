Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 4,204 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 100.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 263.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 60,355 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $3,033,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 7,549.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,316 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 530,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,775,000 after buying an additional 14,209 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $120.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $108.90 and a 1-year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.93.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

