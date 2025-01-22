Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 927 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.36.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR opened at $367.97 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $417.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $365.91 and its 200 day moving average is $355.01.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.62 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.62, for a total transaction of $3,646,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at $939,625.74. This represents a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 26,209 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $9,781,722.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,134.22. This trade represents a 83.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,848 shares of company stock worth $51,515,999 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

