Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 1,629 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 37.4% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OKE opened at $109.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.02. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.05 and a 1 year high of $118.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OKE. Bank of America started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.92.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

