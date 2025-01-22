Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 4,171 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNCL. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 11,189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter worth $205,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNCL opened at $72.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.48 and its 200-day moving average is $65.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.73 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

