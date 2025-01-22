Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Trimmed by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,315 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 81,381 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,649,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 1,557 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 7,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.48, for a total value of $4,038,190.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,695 shares in the company, valued at $21,416,908.60. The trade was a 15.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 35,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.97, for a total value of $21,838,890.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 531,190 shares of company stock valued at $322,938,501. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $616.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $381.16 and a 1 year high of $638.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $598.00 and a 200-day moving average of $558.31.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $40.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 35.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on META. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $651.27.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

