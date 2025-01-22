MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Position Increased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 93,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 21,414 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 48.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 9.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.93.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 1.5 %

MGM stock opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.93.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 5.23%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $1,865,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,687,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,991,070.46. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.