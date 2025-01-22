Michael Povey Purchases 67,421,918 Shares of Helix Resources Limited (ASX:HLX) Stock

Helix Resources Limited (ASX:HLX – Get Free Report) insider Michael Povey acquired 67,421,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$337,109.59 ($210,693.49).

Helix Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 25.23.

Helix Resources Company Profile

Helix Resources Limited engages in the mineral exploration activities in Australia. It explores for copper, gold, iron ore, nickel, cobalt, and other base metals. Its principal projects include the Collerina, the Rochford, Canbelego, and the Meryula projects. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Perth, Australia.

