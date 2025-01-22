Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.4% during the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 11.4% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 5.5% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.47 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.32.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.455 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.27%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $101.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

