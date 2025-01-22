Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.69 and traded as low as $0.49. Midwest Energy Emissions shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 140,601 shares trading hands.

Midwest Energy Emissions Trading Up 8.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.90 million, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.69.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry in the United States and internationally. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control with solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas.

