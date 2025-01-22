Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.
Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
