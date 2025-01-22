Mission Produce Appoints Damian Ricketts as Chief Accounting Officer

On January 21, 2025, Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) declared the appointment of Damian Ricketts as the Chief Accounting Officer, effective from January 19, 2025. Ricketts, aged 47, has been with the company since May 2018, previously serving as the Vice President of Accounting and Finance, and prior to that as the Corporate Controller from June 2013 to May 2018. Ricketts holds a B.A. in Economics from the University of California at Santa Barbara and an M.B.A. from the University of Michigan.

Get alerts:

In his new role, Ricketts will receive an annual base salary of $330,018 and will participate in the company’s annual cash incentive plan with a target bonus percentage of 75%. Additionally, he will be eligible for the company’s standard benefits and plans at his level, consistent with his prior compensation package. There are no disclosed transactions between Ricketts and the company that would require reporting under Item 404(a) of the Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation S-K, and there are no familial relationships between Ricketts and any of the company’s executive officers or directors.

Mission Produce submitted this information in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 21, 2025. This announcement falls under Item 5.02 – Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. Moreover, the filing also includes Item 9.01 for Financial Statements and Exhibits. The document contains Exhibit 104, which is a Cover Page Interactive Data File embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

As per regulatory requirements, the report was signed by Stephen J. Barnard, Chief Executive Officer, on behalf of the company on January 21, 2025.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Mission Produce’s 8K filing here.

About Mission Produce

(Get Free Report)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

See Also