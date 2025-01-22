Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Jan 22nd, 2025

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEYGet Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.21 and traded as low as $13.35. Mitsubishi Estate shares last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 162,543 shares.

Mitsubishi Estate Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.21.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 5.27%.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

