NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NantHealth Price Performance
NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17.
NantHealth Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NantHealth
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- SAP’s Strong Momentum: A Bullish Setup for Investors
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- BlackRock Breaks Records: Why the Stock Still Has Room to Run
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Duke vs. NRG: Which Energy Stock Will Power Higher Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.