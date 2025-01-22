NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NHFree Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17.

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

