National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NESR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. National Energy Services Reunited has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited stock. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 703,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,645,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.74% of National Energy Services Reunited as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

