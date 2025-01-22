Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ NAII opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $26.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.61. Natural Alternatives International has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $7.26.

Institutional Trading of Natural Alternatives International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Natural Alternatives International worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

