Navient (NAVI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $136,800.00 billion for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $1.20. Navient had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect Navient to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01. Navient has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 92.75%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 256,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,245. This represents a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Navient from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Navient from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

