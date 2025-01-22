NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Receives $57.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised NorthWestern Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 700 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $37,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,888 shares in the company, valued at $583,270.16. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $384,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,591.20. This trade represents a 30.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $55.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.48. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 12 month low of $46.15 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.06 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 15.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.08%.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

