Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.81 and traded as low as $12.38. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 535,568 shares changing hands.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

In other news, VP David J. Lamb bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,320. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bayshore Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $1,698,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 22,469 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 182,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 24.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 123,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 24,565 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody’s, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

