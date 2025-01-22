NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,537 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 182.1% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $214.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.49. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $202.25 and a twelve month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citic Securities initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a $288.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.60.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

