Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OVBC stock opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.08.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $22.26 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,418 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.18% of Ohio Valley Banc as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 22.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
