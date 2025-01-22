Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

OVBC stock opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.08.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $22.26 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Ohio Valley Banc Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,418 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.18% of Ohio Valley Banc as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 22.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

