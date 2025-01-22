Old Port Advisors Sells 1,152 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Old Port Advisors lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,020 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.1% of Old Port Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 70.0% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.63.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $140.83 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $58.58 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.84 and a 200-day moving average of $129.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.57%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,802,848.80. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

